Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp celebrates with the fans after the victory over AS Roma in the Champions League semifinals match played at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy, May 2, 2018. EFE-EPA FILE/ETTORE FERRARI

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp on Monday congratulated himself and his squad for their great moments this season, stressing that his side is looking for a great finish to their Champions League run.

Liverpool, a five-time European champion, will seek to claim its sixth trophy in the final against Champions League defending champion Real Madrid in the Ukrainian capital Kiev on May 26.