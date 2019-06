Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) celebrates with the trophy after his team defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League final at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, on June 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (front R) allows in Liverpool's second goal in a 2-0 loss to the Reds in the UEFA Champions League final at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on June 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Mohamed Salah (R) of Liverpool has his shot blocked by Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham during the UEFA Champions League final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on June 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko in action during the UEFA Champions League final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, on June 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Harry Kane (R) and Son Heung-min (L) of Tottenham react after a missed scoring opportunity during the UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool FC at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, on June 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp (R) celebrates with captain Jordan Henderson after the UEFA Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on June 1, 2019. Liverpool won 2-0. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Liverpool's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on June 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Mohamed Salah converted a penalty try in the opening minutes and Divock Origi added a late insurance goal as Liverpool defeated Tottenham 2-0 here Saturday night to win their sixth Champions League title.

The Reds became the first Premier League side to capture Europe's most prestigious annual club tournament since Chelsea in 2012, while the match was the first all-English Champions League final since 2008, when Manchester United beat Chelsea.