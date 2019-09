Liverpool FC's Trent Alexander-Arnold (L) celebrates with teammate Virgil Van Dijk (R) after scoring the 1-0 lead during the English Premier League soccer match against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, Britain, 22 September 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Chelsea FC's Tammy Abraham (L) in action against Liverpool FC's Joel Matip (R) during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, Britain, 22 September 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Liverpool FC's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring the 2-0 lead during the English Premier League soccer match against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, Britain, 22 September 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Liverpool FC's Mohamed Salah (L) in action against Chelsea FC's Fikayo Tomori (R) during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, Britain, 22 September 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Chelsea FC's N'Golo Kante (L) celebrates with teammate Kurt Zouma (R) after scoring their first goal during the English Premier League soccer match against Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, Britain, 22 September 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Liverpool FC's Roberto Firmino (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 2-0 lead during the English Premier League soccer match against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, Britain, 22 September 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Chelsea FC's manager Frank Lampard reacts during the English Premier League soccer match against Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, Britain, 22 September 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Liverpool on Sunday notched a hard-fought 2-1 away win over Chelsea in a Premier League matchday 6 contest, strengthening the Reds' grip on the top spot in the standings, having extended its lead to five points ahead of its nearest chaser, title holder Manchester City.

At Stamford Bridge stadium, Chelsea's supporters started the evening by displaying signs honoring their former star, Eden Hazard, who joined La Liga's powerhouse, Real Madrid, over the summer.