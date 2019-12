Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho (R) and the Spurs' Dele Alli (L) during an English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, United Kingdom, 30 November 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

West Ham United goalkeeper David Martin makes a save during an English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge in London, United Kingdom, 30 November 2019.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Manchester City in Newcastle, United Kingdom, 30 November 2019.

Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey (left) celebrates after scoring a goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Manchester City in Newcastle, United Kingdom, 30 November 2019.

Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker receives a red card during an English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, United Kingdom, 30 November 2019.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk reacts after an English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, United Kingdom, 30 November 2019.

Liverpool came away with a hard-fought 2-1 home victory here Saturday over Brighton & Hove Albion, a result that gives them an 11-point lead over two-time defending Premier League champion Manchester City.

Aware that the Citizens had tripped up earlier in the day in a 2-2 draw against Newcastle United, Liverpool (40 points) came out in attack mode and used a nearly identical formula in both of their goals at Anfield Stadium.