Liverpool's Curtis Jones scores the first goal during the English Emirates FA Cup 3rd round soccer match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield, Liverpool, England, on Jan. 5, 2020. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Curtis Jones celebrates after scoring the first goal in the English Emirates FA Cup 3rd round soccer match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield, Liverpool, England, on Jan. 5, 2020. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain reacts after the English Emirates FA Cup 3rd round soccer match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield, Liverpool, England, on Jan. 5, 2020. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Curtis Jones reacts after the English Emirates FA Cup 3rd round soccer match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield, Liverpool, England, on Jan. 5, 2020. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool edged Everton 1-0 on Sunday in third-round FA Cup action, thanks to a goal by teenage midfielder Curtis Jones.

"I saw a sensationally good performance of a not very experienced team with a lot of players playing for the first time on this kind of stage, in front of this crowd, against the opponent. It was outstanding. I loved it - I loved each second of this game," Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said.