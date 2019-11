Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates after a goal against KRC Genk during a UEFA Champions League Group E match at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, on Tuesday, Nov. 5. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

KRC Genk's Mbwana Samatta (C) scores a goal against Liverpool during a UEFA Champions League Group E match at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, on Tuesday, Nov. 5. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum (L) tries to elude Bryan Heynen of KRC Genk during an UEFA Champions League Group E match at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, on Tuesday, Nov. 5. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Liverpool defeated KRC Genk 2-1 here Tuesday to claim first place in Champions League Group E with 9 points from four matches.

The holders are 1 point ahead of Napoli, who could do no better than a 1-1 draw in their match Tuesday against third-place Red Bull Salzburg.