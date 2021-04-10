Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) is tackled by Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Aston Villa in Liverpool, Britain, 10 April 2021. EFE/EPA/Clive Brunskill

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (R) celebrates with Liverpool'Äôs Xherdan Shaqiri (C) after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Aston Villa in Liverpool, Britain, 10 April 2021. EFE/EPA/Clive Brunskill / POOL