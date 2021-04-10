Trent Alexander-Arnold struck late to claim a 2-1 victory for Liverpool over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) is tackled by Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Aston Villa in Liverpool, Britain, 10 April 2021. EFE/EPA/Clive Brunskill
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (R) celebrates with Liverpool'Äôs Xherdan Shaqiri (C) after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Aston Villa in Liverpool, Britain, 10 April 2021. EFE/EPA/Clive Brunskill / POOL
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (R) is congratulated by Liverpool'Äôs head coach Juergen Klopp (L) at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Aston Villa in Liverpool, Britain, 10 April 2021. EFE/EPA/Clive Brunskill / POOL
Trent Alexander-Arnold struck late to claim a 2-1 victory for Liverpool over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.