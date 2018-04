Everton manager Sam Allardyce (L) and Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp (C) react to a tackle between Liverpool's Danny Ings (R) and Everton's Seamus Coleman during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park in Liverpool, Britain, Saturday April 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rui Vieira

Liverpool's Danny Ings (R) and Everton's Idrissa Gueye vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park in Liverpool, Britain, Saturday April 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rui Vieira

Everton's Wayne Rooney has a shot at goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park in Liverpool, Britain, Saturday April 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rui Vieira

Everton on Saturday held Liverpool to a 0-0 draw in the 231st Merseyside's derby in the 33rd round of the Premier League action.

The teams swapped control of the game, as the Reds dominated the first half, while the Toffees was in charge after the intermission, but both failed to break the scoreless deadlock.