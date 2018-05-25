Liverpool supporters are not the type to allow their team to walk alone into key matches, something evident as fans kept on arriving en masse in the Ukrainian capital on Friday, adding to an air of anticipation in the city on the eve of the Merseyside team's date with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final, an epa-efe journalist soaking up the atmosphere there reported.

The Reds and Los Merengues get things going on Saturday evening at the NSC Olimpiyskiy stadium, a clash that is set to see some of the world's best strikers go head-to-head in what is almost certain to be a very open game.