Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp (2-R) brings on from the bench (from left) Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Fabinho and Andrew Robertson during the UEFA Champions League group D soccer match between Liverpool FC and Atalanta Bergamo in Liverpool, Britain, 25 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Peter Powell / POOL

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool FC in Manchester, Britain, 08 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Martin Rickett / POOL

Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola (L) reacts during the UEFA Champions League group C soccer match between Olympiacos Piraeus and Manchester City at Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, Greece, 25 November 2020. EPA-EFE/PANAGIOTIS MOSCHANDREOU