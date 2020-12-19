Liverpool players prepare to enter the pitch prior to kick-off at the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool FC in London, Britain, 19 December 2020. EFE/EPA/Clive Rose

Takumi Minamino (L) of Liverpool celebrates after scoring a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool FC in London, Britain, 19 December 2020. EFE/EPA/Clive Rose

Cheikhou Kouyate (L) of Crystal Palace in action against Sadio Mane (R) of Liverpool during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool FC in London, Britain, 19 December 2020. EFE/EPA/Clive Rose

Sadio Mane of Liverpool celebrates after scoring a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool FC in London, Britain, 19 December 2020. EFE/EPA/Clive Rose

Sadio Mane of Liverpool scores a goal past goalkeeper Vicente Guaita of Crystal Palace during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool FC in London, Britain, 19 December 2020. EFE/EPA/Clive Rose