Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane (L) scores against RB Salzburg during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg in Munich, Germany, on 8 March 2022. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Bayern Munich's Thomas Müller (R in red) celebrates after scoring a goal against RB Salzburg during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg in Munich, Germany, on 8 March 2022. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski converts a penalty against RB Salzburg during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg in Munich, Germany, on 8 March 2022. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Inter's Alexis Sanchez (No. 7) argues with referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz (C) after receiving a red card for a tackle on Liverpool's Fabinho during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg in Liverpool, England, on 8 March 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) battles Ivan Perisic of Inter during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg in Liverpool, England, on 08 March 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Inter's Lautaro Martinez (C) celebrates after scoring against Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg in Liverpool, England, on 8 March 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Liverpool suffered their first home defeat in a year Tuesday at the hands of Inter Milan, but the Reds won the Champions League knockout stage tie 2-1 on aggregate, while Bayern Munich rolled 7-1 over RB Salzburg to prevail 8-2.

Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic kept a clean sheet, admittedly with plenty of help from the woodwork, which denied Joel Matip at the half-hour mark and Mohamed Salah on two occasions in the second half.