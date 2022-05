Southampton's Nathan Tella (L) battles James Milner of Liverpool during the Premier League match in Southampton, England, on 17 May 2022. EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy leaps in vain to stop a shot by Liverpool's Joel Matip during the Premier League match in Southampton, England, on 17 May 2022.

Liverpool goalkeer Alisson makes a save against Southampton during the Premier League match in Southampton, England, on 17 May 2022.

Southampton's Mohammed Salisu (L) in action against Takumi Minamino of Liverpool during the Premier League match in Southampton, England, on 17 May 2022.

Liverpool came from behind Tuesday to edge Southampton 2-1 and go just a point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City heading into the season finale next weekend.

City, with 90 points, control their own destiny. A victory at home to Aston Villa will be enough to assure Pep Guardiola's men of a second straight league title and their fourth in the last five years.