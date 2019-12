Liverpool's manager Juergen Klopp greets supporters at the end of the English Premier league soccer match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers held at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, 29 December 2019. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

The English Premier League kicks off the new decade with a slew of New Year's Day matches for bleary-eyed fans to tune into as Liverpool look to pick things up where they left off in 2019 having gone 19 matches unbeaten.

Jurgen Klopp's side sits atop the table with a game in hand and gets ready to host Sheffield United at Anfield on 2 January. EFE-EPA