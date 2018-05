Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger salutes fans during the English Premier League soccer match between Huddersfield Town and Arsenal FC in Huddersfield, Britain, on May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUI VIEIRA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Southampton's Dusan Tadic (C) vies for the ball against Manchester City defence during their Premier League match at St Marys stadium, Southampton, Britain, on May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gerry Penny EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Leicester City goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic (2L) vies for the ball with Tottenham's Harry Kane (L) during their teams' English Premier League soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London on May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Liverpool on Sunday thrashed Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0 in the final round of the Premier League, finishing fourth in the league standings and securing a spot in the next edition of the Champions League, while Swansea City was relegated from the top-tier English league.

With this win, Liverpool deprived Chelsea of the chance to compete in the next Champions League.