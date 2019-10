Liverpool's Sadio Mane leaps over KRC Genk goalkeeper Gaetan Coucke during a UEFA Champions League Group E match in Genk, Belgium, on Wednesday, Oct. 23. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah scores a goal against KRC Genk during a UEFA Champions League Group E match in Genk, Belgium, on Wednesday, Oct. 23. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (R) tries to elude Jere Uronen of Genk during a UEFA Champions League Group E match in Genk, Belgium, on Wednesday, Oct. 23. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had a brace here Wednesday to lead Liverpool 4-1 over KRC Genk and keep the Reds within a point of leaders Napoli in Champions League Group E.

The defending champions of Europe's elite club competition have 6 points from three matches, while Napoli are on 7 points after beating Red Bull Salzburg 2-1 in Wednesday's other Group E contest.