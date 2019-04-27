Liverpool's Sadio Mane (C) scores against Huddersfield Town during a Premier League match at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England, on Friday, April 26. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Liverpool's players celebrate after Naby Keita's goal just 15 seconds into a Premier League match against Huddersfield Town at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England, on Friday, April 26. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Liverpool Mo Salah (L) scores a goal against Huddersfield Town during a Premier League match at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England, on Friday, April 26. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Liverpool battered Huddersfield Town 5-0 here Friday to overtake defending champions Manchester City for the top spot in the Premier League.

After 36 matches, the Reds have 91 points, 2 more than City, though the Manchester club have a game in hand.