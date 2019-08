Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) tries to evade Jamal Lewis of Norwich City during a Premier League match at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on Friday, Aug. 9. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk (L) celebrates after scoring a goal against Norwich City during a Premier League match at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on Friday, Aug. 9. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Teemu Pukki (C) of Norwich City scores a goal against Liverpool during a Premier League match at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on Friday, Aug. 9. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Liverpool's James Milner (C) goes up for the ball in front of the Norwich City goal during a Premier League match at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on Friday, Aug. 9. EFE-EPA/PETER POWELL/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Liverpool began the 2019-2020 Premier League season here Friday with the same quality and intensity that brought them to within a point of the title in the last campaign, punishing newly promoted Norwich City 4-1.

The Champions League holders needed less than 30 minutes to build a 3-0 lead, delighting the Reds faithful at Anfield, which on this occasion included Liverpool's American owner, John Henry.