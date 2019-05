Liverpool's Divock Origi scores a goal against Barcelona during the second leg of a Champions League semifinal in Liverpool, England, on Tuesday, May 7. EFE-EPA/Neil Hall

Lionel Messi (C) of Barcelona takes a shot at the Liverpool goal during the second leg of a Champions League semifinal tie in Liverpool, England, on Tuesday, May 7. EFE-EPA/NEIL HALL

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, coach Jürgen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk celebrate after defeating Barcelona in a Champions League semifinal tie in Liverpool, England, on Tuesday, May 7. EFE-EPA/PETER POWELL

Liverpool are headed to their second consecutive Champions League final after routing Barcelona 4-0 here Tuesday to win the semifinal tie 4-3 on aggregate.

Written off by most after losing 3-0 in the first leg at Camp Nou, the Reds - without Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino - produced a spectacular comeback at Anfield, where subs Divock Origi and Georginio Wynaldum each had a brace.