Chelsea's Jorghino (L) celebrates with teammate Mason Mount after scoring from the penalty spot during an English Premier League Matchday 7 contest against Brighton and Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge in London, United Kingdom, on Sept. 28, 2019.

Tottenham's Harry Kane (R) celebrates after scoring during an English Premier League Matchday 7 contest against Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, United Kingdom, on Sept. 28, 2019.

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (C) celebrates after giving his team a 3-1 lead during an English Premier League Matchday 7 contest against Everton at Goodison Park in Liverpool, United Kingdom, on Sept. 28, 2019.

Everton's Seamus Coleman (L) and Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus (R) in action during an English Premier League Matchday 7 contest at Goodison Park in Liverpool, United Kingdom, on Sept. 28, 2019.

Liverpool remained perfect through seven games of the 2019-2020 Premier League season thanks to a 1-0 victory Saturday over Sheffield United, while second-placed Manchester City topped Everton 3-1 for their second straight win.

The Reds (21 points) turned in a lackluster performance in Matchday 7 action at Bramall Lane but managed to escape with three points thanks to an error by Sheffield net minder Dean Henderson at the 70-minute mark.