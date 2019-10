Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren celebrates after an English Premier League match against Leicester City at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, on Oct. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Roberto Firmino (R) shakes hands with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during an English Premier League match against Leicester City at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, on Oct. 5, 2019. Liverpool won 2-1. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane during an English Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England on Oct. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

James Milner (R) of Liverpool sends Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel the wrong way to score the winning goal from the spot during a Premier League match at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, on Oct. 5, 2019. Liverpool won 2-1. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Liverpool scored from the penalty spot in second-half stoppage time to secure a 2-1 win here Saturday over visiting Leicester City and remain perfect through eight games of the 2019-2020 Premier League season.

Although the Reds (24 points) came away with three points, they struggled to put away a team that is not at their level on paper and needed a call to go their way to provisionally open up an eight-point lead over second-place Manchester City.