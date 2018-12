Manchester United's Matteo Darmian (R) in action with Arsenal's Hector Bellerin (L) during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at the Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, 05 December 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (R) in action with Manchester United's Eric Bailly (L) during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at the Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, 05 December 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Southampton's Jack Stephens (2nd R) and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (R) vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, 05 December 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (L) and Southampton's Matt Targett (R) vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, 05 December 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Manchester United's Anthony Martial (R) celebrates scoring the 1-1 goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal FC at the Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, 05 December 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Southampton's goalkeeper Alex McCarthy (C) concedes the 1-0 goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, 05 December 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

With a 3-1 win at Burnley, Liverpool added three points on Wednesday to keep them in second place, two points behind leaders Manchester City, while Chelsea lost their third place after a 2-1 defeat at Wolverhampton.

German coach Juergen Klopp's Liverpool team was behind after Jack Cork scored for Burnley in the 54th minute, but the picked up their game with goals from James Milner and Brazilian Roberto Firmino in the 62nd and 69th minutes respectively.