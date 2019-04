Porto's Danilo Pereira (R) harries Sadio Mane of Liverpool during the second leg of a Champions League quarterfinal contest in Porto, Portugal, on Wednesday, April 17. EFE-EPA/JOSE COELHO

Porto's Eder Militao (R) battles Divock Origi of Liverpool during the second leg of a Champions League quarterfinal tie in Porto, Portugal, on Wednesday, April 17. EFE-EPA/FERNANDO VELUDO

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores a goal against Porto during the second leg of a Champions League quarterfinal tie in Porto, Portugal, on Wednesday, April 17. EFE-EPA/JOSE COELHO

Liverpool pounded Porto 4-1 here Wednesday in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie to win 6-1 on aggregate and set up a battle with Barcelona for a spot in the final.

The Reds, anxious for vindication after losing last year's final to Real Madrid, will face a Barça side looking to hoist the Champions League trophy for the first time since 2015.