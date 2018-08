Liverpool head coach Juergen Klopp reacts after the English Premier League match between Liverpool and West Ham at the Anfield in Liverpool, England, on Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge (R) celebrates with teammate James Milner after the English Premier League match between Liverpool and West Ham at the Anfield in Liverpool, England, on Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring the 3-0 lead during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and West Ham at the Anfield in Liverpool, England, on Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and West Ham at the Anfield in Liverpool, England, on Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool FC kicked off their 2018/2019 Premier League campaign in an auspicious fashion, crushing West Ham United FC 4-0 at the Anfield stadium.

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah opened his account for the new season only 19 minutes into the game, notching his 20th goal in as many Premier League home matches.