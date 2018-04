Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the 1-1 equalizer during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg match between Manchester City and FC Liverpool in Manchester, Britain, April 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp on Friday ruled out the possibility that Mohamed Salah would be leaving the English club in the summer, insisting the Egyptian striker wants to stay with the Reds.

Salah, in his first season at Anfield, is having perhaps the greatest single season in English soccer history, scoring 39 goals in 44 games with the Reds, including 29 in Premier League play.