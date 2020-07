Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian celebrates after his team scored the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid in Liverpool, Britain, 11 March 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/PETER POWELL

Adrián San Miguel has had a rollercoaster year — the Spanish goalkeeper went from training with the tiny Andalusian club of UD Pilas whilst out of a contract to winning the UEFA Super Cup and from lifting the Club World Cup to disappointment in the Champions League and seeing Liverpool lift their first Premier League trophy in 30 years.