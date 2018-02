FC Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho (L) vies for the ball with RCD Espanyol's Javi Fuego (C) and Marc Navarro during the King's Cup quarter-final match between FC Barcelona and Espanyol at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE file/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp reacts during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Everton held at the Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE file/PETER POWELL

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp on Friday defended Philippe Coutinho's move to Barcelona, although he acknowledged he would have liked to keep him at Anfield.

Speaking at a press conference for their home Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur, Klopp said that Liverpool's loaned players such as Jon Flanagan and Lazar Markovic were seeking more minutes.