Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Britain, March 31, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's manager Juergen Klopp ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Britain, March 31, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

At this stage of the season, Liverpool find themselves at a crossroads, between fighting for the Premier League title and chasing the desirable UEFA Champions League trophy.

Only Manchester City stand between them and their first Premier League success in 30 years, which became some sort of obsession for the fans with a few matches to go before the finish line.