Liverpool's striker Robert Firmino, who has his hopes firmly set on lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy should the Merseyside team thwart Spanish giants Real Madrid in the final, on Friday said that this year had been the best so far in his professional career.

The Brazil international, who this season has become a stalwart fixture in the Reds' front three alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané, spoke with UEFA with just over a week to go until the eagerly anticipated final, which kicks off in Kiev on May 26.