Liverpool's head coach Jürgen Klopp on Friday insisted that his team's pairing with AS Roma in the UEFA Champions League semifinal round presented no easy challenge just because the English side avoided having to play Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, the two other contenders in the race to Kiev.

Speaking to his club's official website immediately after the Champions League draw in Nyon, Switzerland, that revealed Liverpool would host the Italians at Anfield in the first-leg on Apr. 24, the German coach downplayed any insinuation he would be revealed at the outcome.