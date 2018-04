Liverpool's manager Juergen Klopp during a press conference at the City Academy in Manchester, Britain, Apr. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

Liverpool's head coach Jürgen Klopp said he could more likely than not count on his star forward Mohamed Salah for the second leg UEFA Champions League quarterfinal fixture against Manchester City.

Egypt international Salah opened the scoring in the first-leg 3-0 routing of the Sky Blues but came off around the 50th minute with a muscle injury.