Liverpool soccer club's head coach on Monday said he was not planning to make any big changes to his team's line-up heading into the second-leg Champions League round of 16 clash against Porto at Anfield, despite his club's comfortable 0-5 aggregate.

Jürgen Klopp briefed the press on the eve of Tuesday's match, following a successful 2-0 home win over Newcastle in the English Premier League at the weekend.