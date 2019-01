Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (R) warms up before the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's manager Juergen Klopp reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool dominated Friday the Premier League awards for December as its German coach Jurgen Klopp earned the Manager of the Month award while the English side's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk claimed the Player of the Month trophy.

After winning all seven matches Liverpool played in December, Klopp won the prize for the second time in his tenure at Anfield, having initially been recognized as Manager of the Month in Sept. 2016.