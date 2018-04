iverpool’s Joel Matip in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Middlesbrough at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, May. 21, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ PETER POWELL

Liverpool's central defender Joel Matip will probably require surgery on a thigh injury which would rule him out for the rest of the season, the English Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old sustained the injury during the team's late comeback 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday.