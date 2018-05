Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reacts during the UEFA Champions League semi final, first leg soccer match between Liverpool FC and AS Roma at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, Apr. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah won the Football Writers' Association's Footballer of the Year award on Tuesday, becoming the first player from Africa to take the honor.

Salah beat out Manchester City and Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne by 20 votes, with over 400 FWA members taking part, Liverpool's official website stated.