Liverpool's Mohamed Salah warms up for the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at the Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE file/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah on Sunday won the Premier League Player of the Season award.

Salah, 25, returned to England this season after a spell in the Serie A, and has continued to earn awards for a stellar season in which has scored a record-tying 31 league goals so far.