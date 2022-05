Conor Coady (R) of Wolverhampton celebrates after scoring a last-minute equalizer against Chelsea in the Premier League match in London on 7 May 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Wolverhampton's Francisco Trincao (L) celebrates with teammate Raul Jimenez after scoring against Chelsea during the Premier League match in London on 7 May 2022.

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku scores from the penalty spot against Wolverhampton during the Premier League match in London on 7 May 2022.

Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate (R) tries to shield the ball from Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane during the Premier League match in Liverpool, England, on 7 May 2022.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) in action against Tottenham Hotspur's Ryan Sessegnon during the Premier League match in Liverpool, England, on 7 May 2022.

Tottenham Hotspur's Emerson Royal (in white) vies for the ball with Liverpool's Luis Diaz during the Premier League match in Liverpool, England, on 7 May 2022.

Liverpool were held 1-1 by Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Saturday in a match the Reds saw as must-win if they were to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Jürgen Klopp's men, who have already hoisted the Carabao Cup and are through to the FA Cup and Champions League finals, took temporary position of first place, matching City on 83 points and with a slightly better goal difference.