Liverpool's Dominic Solanke in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace held at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, Aug. 19, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool has agreed to send forward Dominic Solanke to Bournemouth, the two Premier League clubs said Friday.

Though neither club revealed any details, media outlets said that Bournemouth paid 19 million pounds ($24.18 million) for the Englishman.