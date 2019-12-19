Takumi Minamino (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the UEFA Champions League group E soccer match between KRC Genk and FC Salzburg in Genk, Belgium, 27 November 2019. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Takumi Minamino (C) in action during the UEFA Champions League group E soccer match between FC Salzburg and SSC Napoli in Salzburg, Austria, 23 October 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Takumi Minamino of Japan celebrates after scoring during the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying group F soccer match between Myanmar and Japan at the Thuwanna Football Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar, 10 September 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

The United Kingdom’s Liverpool FC has signed Japanese striker Takumi Minamino for a reported 8.5 million euros.

He will join Liverpool in January and has signed a contract until 30 June 2025, according to a statement from the English club.