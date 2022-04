Liverpool's Andrew Robertson (L) in action against Marcus Rashford of Manchester United during the Premier League match in Liverpool, England, on 19 April 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Liverpool's Luis Diaz (R) executes an overhead kick in front of the Manchester United goal during the Premier League match in Liverpool, England, on 19 April 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Liverpool's Sadio Mane (L) scores against Manchester United during the Premier League match in Liverpool, England, on 19 April 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) scores against Manchester United during the Premier League match in Liverpool, England, on 19 April 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Liverpool pounded Manchester United 4-0 Tuesday to complete their first league double over their bitterest rivals in eight years by a cumulative score of 9-0 and take provisional possession of first place in the Premier League.

The Reds improved to 76 points, 2 better than defending champions Manchester City, who will host Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday. United are sixth on 54 points.