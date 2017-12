Virgil Van Dijk (C-up) of the Netherlands vies for the ball with Aleksandr Sachivko (C-down) of Belarus during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying group A soccer match between Belarus and the Netherlands, in Borisov, Belarus, Oct. 7, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Liverpool announced Wednesday that they signed an accord with Southampton to obtain defender Virgil van Dijk for £75 million ($100.49 million), a world-record fee for a defensive player.

The 26-year-old Dutch international will join the Reds on Jan. 1, the official start of the winter transfer window.