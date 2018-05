Liverpool's manager Juergen Klopp (L) arrives at the airport in Malaga, southern Spain, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL PEREZ

Liverpool's Senegalese striker Sadio Mane (L) arrives at the airport in Malaga, southern Spain, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL PEREZ

Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah (L) arrives at the airport in Malaga, southern Spain, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL PEREZ

England's Liverpool soccer squad on Wednesday arrived in the Spanish coastal resort town of Marbella to hold a three-day training camp in preparation for their Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 26 in Kiev.

Around 3:15 pm, the team and coach Jurgen Klopp landed at the Malaga airport and headed to Marbella, 30 minutes away by road.