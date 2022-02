Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker (R) in action against Leicester City during the Premier League match in Liverpool, England, on 10 February 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Liverpool's Luis Diaz (L) battles Leicester City's Boubakary Soumare during the Premier League match in Liverpool, England, on 10 February 2022.

Liverpool's Diogo Jota (C) scores against Leicester City during the Premier League match in Liverpool, England, on 10 February 2022.

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (R) stops a shot by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) during the Premier League match at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on 10 February 2022.

Diogo Jota accounted for all the goals Thursday as Liverpool defeated Leicester City 2-0 to narrow the gap to Premier League leaders Manchester City.

The Reds improved to 51 points, 9 fewer than the defending champions, but with a game in hand. Leicester are 12th in the table with 26 points.