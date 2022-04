Manchester City's Nathan Ake (R) in action against Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during the English FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium in London on 16 April 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva (R) in action against Naby Keita of Liverpool during the English FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium in London on 16 April 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Liverpool's Sadio Mane (No. 10) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Manchester City during the English FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium in London on 16 April 2022. EFE/EPA/VINCENT MIGNOTT

Manchester City's Jack Grealish (L) scores against Liverpool during the English FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium in London on 16 April 2022. EFE/EPA/VINCENT MIGNOTT

Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate (C) scores against Manchester City during the English FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium in London on 16 April 2022. EFE/EPA/VINCENT MIGNOTT

Liverpool jumped out to a 3-0 lead over Manchester City in Saturday's FA Cup semifinal and hung on to win 3-2 and reach the final for the first time in a decade.

With the 2021-2022 Carabao Cup already in the trophy case at Anfield and their spot in the Champions League semifinals secured, the Reds trail Premier League holders City by just a point and have a real chance to become the first English club to achieve a quadruple.