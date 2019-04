Liverpool 's Jordan Henderson (No. 14) scores a goal against Southampton during a Premier League match at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, on Friday, April 5. EFE-EPA/GERRY PENNY/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (R) and Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg get tangled up during a Premier League match at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, on Friday, April 5. EFE/EPA/GERRY PENNY/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Liverpool 's Mo Salah takes off his shirt to celebrate after scoring a goal against Southampton during a Premier League match at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, on Friday, April 5. EFE/EPA/GERRY PENNY/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Liverpool came from behind here Friday to defeat Southampton 3-1 and reclaim the lead in the Premier League.

The victory boosts the Reds to 82 points from 33 matches, two more than second-place Manchester City, though the defending champions have a game in hand.