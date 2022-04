Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp (L) celebrates with Virgil van Dijk after the Reds' victory over Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg in Liverpool, England, on 27 April 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Thiago (L) in action against Villarreal's Juan Foyth during the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg in Liverpool, England, on 27 April 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) in action against Villarreal's Pervis Estupiñan during the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg in Liverpool, England, on 27 April 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Sadio Mane (L) scores against Villarreal during the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg in Liverpool, England, on 27 April 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

None of the magic Villarreal conjured against heavyweights Juventus and Bayern Munich to reach the semifinals of the Champions League was on display Wednesday at Anfield against Liverpool, who took a comfortable if not overwhelming 2-0 lead in the tie.

The Europa League holders got this far thanks to stout defending and Unai Emery's men managed to hold the hosts scoreless in the first half and an offside call undid a goal by Fabinho in the 50th minute.