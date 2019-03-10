Liverpool on Sunday had to survive Burnley’s scare on both ends of the game to secure a 4-2 win on the strength of two braces by Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, keeping the pace with the Premier League’s standing leader Manchester City.
Burnley had a powerful start to the game taking the lead just six minutes into the first half when English midfielder Ashley Westwood scored directly from a corner kick, a so-called Olympic goal, amid protests by Liverpool players who claimed a foul against Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson.