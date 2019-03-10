Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker appears to be hampered as Burnley's Ashley Westwood scores the first goal from a corner kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Burley held at the Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, Mar. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) in action with Burnley's Ben Mee (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Burnley held at the Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, Mar. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Sadio Mane scores the 4-2 goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Burnley held at the Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, Mar. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring the third goal making the score 2-1 during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Burley held at the Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, Mar. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (C) celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Burnley held at the Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, Mar. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (C) scores the 3-1 goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Burnley held at the Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, Mar. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool on Sunday had to survive Burnley’s scare on both ends of the game to secure a 4-2 win on the strength of two braces by Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, keeping the pace with the Premier League’s standing leader Manchester City.

Burnley had a powerful start to the game taking the lead just six minutes into the first half when English midfielder Ashley Westwood scored directly from a corner kick, a so-called Olympic goal, amid protests by Liverpool players who claimed a foul against Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson.