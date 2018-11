Liverpool's Dejan Lovren (C) attends his team's training session in Liverpool, Britain, Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson (C) attends his team's training session in Liverpool, Britain, Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (C) attends his team's training session in Liverpool, Britain, Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool on Tuesday held a final practice at Melwood training center, a day before their big away match against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League group stage.

Forward Sadio Mane was back at training with the group after recovering from illness, coach Jurgen Klopp confirmed on the club's website.