Liverpool's coach Juergen Klopp leads his team's training session at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, May 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

General view of the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, May 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will play in the first all-English Champions League final to take place in 11 years.

The last time two English teams were in the final round of the UEFA tournament was Chelsea and Manchester United in 2008.