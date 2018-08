Sadio Mane of Liverpool (R) eludes Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey during a Premier League match on Monday, Aug. 20, in London. EFE-EPA/NEIL HALL

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker makes a stop against Crystal Palace during a Premier League match on Monday, Aug. 20 in London. EFE-EPA/NEIL HALL

Liverpool's James Milner converts a penalty against Crystal Palace in a Premier League match on Monday, Aug. 20, in London. EFE-EPA/NEIL HALL

Liverpool had to work hard here Monday to defeat scrappy Crystal Palace 2-0 in the finale of the second round of the 2018-2019 Premier League.

Reds coach Jürgen Klopp stuck with the same lineup that pounded West Ham United 4-0 at Anfield in the first match. Counterpart Roy Hodgson likewise decided against any changes to the starting 11 who bested Fulham 2-0 last week.